David Wood ROCK HILL, SC - David Wood, 78, of Rock Hill, passed away on June 22, 2019. His body was donated to the University of SC School of Medicine. David was born in Richmond Indiana and lived most of his life in New Madison, OH. The family will have a celebration of life later in August in New Madison, OH. He was a grandfather, fire fighter, auto mechanic and handyman. David is survived by his wife, RoxAnna, a daughter Denise Pustizzi, and a son John Wood. He had four beautiful granddaughters, Holly, Ashley, Gina and Maria and three great-grandchildren Vincent, Parker and Cora. The family asks in lieu of flowers please make donations to the New Madison Volunteer Fire Department, 215 North Main Street, New Madison, OH 45346.

