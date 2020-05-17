Chester, SC: David Pierson Wright, 73, died Friday May 15, 2020. A drive-by visitation will be held Monday, May 18, 2020 from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 PM at Barron Funeral Home Guests will remain in their vehicles and drive through the parking lot receiving line. The drive-by is your opportunity to show support, express sympathies, smile, and share handwritten messages, memories, and pictures through your vehicle windows. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.Mr. Wright was born on October 3, 1946 and was a son of the late Wesley Junior Wright and Virginia (Bowers) Horne. He was a graduate of Chester High School and a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. David was a retired Chemical Operator Supervisor. He attended Chester First Baptist Church and was a member of Hopewell A.R.P. Church where he served as deacon and Sunday School Superintendent. He was a member of Chester Men's Golf Association and an avid Gamecock fan having served as the area president of USC Gamecock Club and was a full scholarship sponsor. David was the proud self- proclaimed "Mayor" of Blackstock and the "Fleet Manager" of Car Quest Auto Parts.He is survived by the love of his life, Beverly Chamberlain Wright; his son, Ben Wright (Hannah) of York, SC; his daughter, Rhonda Wright Adimaro (John) of Blackstock, SC; Step-son, Jamie Millis of Blackstock, SC; eight grandchildren, McKenzie Saunders (Mac) of Lexington, SC, Sydney Millis of Atlanta, GA, James Allen "AJ" Millis of Newberry, SC, Elizabeth Lee Williams of York, SC, Remington Wright of Fort Lawn, SC, Sophia Avery Wright and Lillian Grey Wright both of York, SC and Paige Nicole Adimaro of Chester, SC; one great-grandson, Kaden "KJ" Land of Chester, SC; Brittany Wright of Fort lawn, SC and Coley Wright of Fort lawn, SC whom David loved as his grandchildren; niece, Kim Adams of Heath Springs, SC and sister-in-law Carolyn Wright of Lancaster, SC and numerous cousins and Helen Shehane of Lancaster, SC whom he loved as his sister. Memorials may be made to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Evan Bass Eagle Scout Project c/o of Chester ARP Church PO Box 721, Chester, SC 29706.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald on May 17, 2020