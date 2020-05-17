Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Wright. View Sign Service Information Barron Funeral Home 133 Wylie Street Chester , SC 29706 (803)-385-2119 Send Flowers Obituary

Chester, SC: David Pierson Wright, 73, died Friday May 15, 2020. A drive-by visitation will be held Monday, May 18, 2020 from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 PM at Barron Funeral Home Guests will remain in their vehicles and drive through the parking lot receiving line. The drive-by is your opportunity to show support, express sympathies, smile, and share handwritten messages, memories, and pictures through your vehicle windows. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.Mr. Wright was born on October 3, 1946 and was a son of the late Wesley Junior Wright and Virginia (Bowers) Horne. He was a graduate of Chester High School and a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. David was a retired Chemical Operator Supervisor. He attended Chester First Baptist Church and was a member of Hopewell A.R.P. Church where he served as deacon and Sunday School Superintendent. He was a member of Chester Men's Golf Association and an avid Gamecock fan having served as the area president of USC Gamecock Club and was a full scholarship sponsor. David was the proud self- proclaimed "Mayor" of Blackstock and the "Fleet Manager" of Car Quest Auto Parts.He is survived by the love of his life, Beverly Chamberlain Wright; his son, Ben Wright (Hannah) of York, SC; his daughter, Rhonda Wright Adimaro (John) of Blackstock, SC; Step-son, Jamie Millis of Blackstock, SC; eight grandchildren, McKenzie Saunders (Mac) of Lexington, SC, Sydney Millis of Atlanta, GA, James Allen "AJ" Millis of Newberry, SC, Elizabeth Lee Williams of York, SC, Remington Wright of Fort Lawn, SC, Sophia Avery Wright and Lillian Grey Wright both of York, SC and Paige Nicole Adimaro of Chester, SC; one great-grandson, Kaden "KJ" Land of Chester, SC; Brittany Wright of Fort lawn, SC and Coley Wright of Fort lawn, SC whom David loved as his grandchildren; niece, Kim Adams of Heath Springs, SC and sister-in-law Carolyn Wright of Lancaster, SC and numerous cousins and Helen Shehane of Lancaster, SC whom he loved as his sister. Memorials may be made to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Evan Bass Eagle Scout Project c/o of Chester ARP Church PO Box 721, Chester, SC 29706.Online condolences may be made to the family at

Chester, SC: David Pierson Wright, 73, died Friday May 15, 2020. A drive-by visitation will be held Monday, May 18, 2020 from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 PM at Barron Funeral Home Guests will remain in their vehicles and drive through the parking lot receiving line. The drive-by is your opportunity to show support, express sympathies, smile, and share handwritten messages, memories, and pictures through your vehicle windows. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.Mr. Wright was born on October 3, 1946 and was a son of the late Wesley Junior Wright and Virginia (Bowers) Horne. He was a graduate of Chester High School and a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. David was a retired Chemical Operator Supervisor. He attended Chester First Baptist Church and was a member of Hopewell A.R.P. Church where he served as deacon and Sunday School Superintendent. He was a member of Chester Men's Golf Association and an avid Gamecock fan having served as the area president of USC Gamecock Club and was a full scholarship sponsor. David was the proud self- proclaimed "Mayor" of Blackstock and the "Fleet Manager" of Car Quest Auto Parts.He is survived by the love of his life, Beverly Chamberlain Wright; his son, Ben Wright (Hannah) of York, SC; his daughter, Rhonda Wright Adimaro (John) of Blackstock, SC; Step-son, Jamie Millis of Blackstock, SC; eight grandchildren, McKenzie Saunders (Mac) of Lexington, SC, Sydney Millis of Atlanta, GA, James Allen "AJ" Millis of Newberry, SC, Elizabeth Lee Williams of York, SC, Remington Wright of Fort Lawn, SC, Sophia Avery Wright and Lillian Grey Wright both of York, SC and Paige Nicole Adimaro of Chester, SC; one great-grandson, Kaden "KJ" Land of Chester, SC; Brittany Wright of Fort lawn, SC and Coley Wright of Fort lawn, SC whom David loved as his grandchildren; niece, Kim Adams of Heath Springs, SC and sister-in-law Carolyn Wright of Lancaster, SC and numerous cousins and Helen Shehane of Lancaster, SC whom he loved as his sister. Memorials may be made to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Evan Bass Eagle Scout Project c/o of Chester ARP Church PO Box 721, Chester, SC 29706.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com Published in The Herald on May 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.