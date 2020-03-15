Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Davida Deaton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Davida Marie Deaton "Dee" ROCK HILL, SC - Davida "Dee" Marie Deaton, 54, entered into eternal life, Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Transitions Hospice, Raliegh NC after an 11 month battle with AML. She was fully annointed in the Roman Catholic Tradition and surrounded by members of her family. Dee was born June 30, 1965, in Syracuse, NY, the second of five children born to Vernon Deaton and Margo Klein. She graduated Maria Regina College, Nazareth College and LaSalle University with degrees focused on humanities and religion. She spent several years at a Director of Religious Education and delighted in sharing her faith with the youngsters. Her passion for children, led her to change careers in order to provide for her own children, whom she loved beyond measure. She faithfully worked for the last 17 years in various roles at United Refrigeration, Inc. November 14, 1989, she made a life commitment to Jane Carroll and together they raised two daughters, Jayda A. Carroll-Deaton, and Maya E. Carroll-Deaton. Dee was a faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church and found great comfort in the community there during her health struggles over the last 14 years. She was most comfortable at home, tinkering with home improvement projects and watching Christmas movies with her little family and her faithful companions, Chance and Delilah. Dee is preceded in death by her father, Vernon Deaton and her step-brother, Greg Tolbert. She is survived by her life partner, Jane Carroll, her children, Jayda and Maya, her mother, Margo, stepmother Joy, her siblings; David (Erika), Sherri (Randall), Holly (MJ) and Kevin and her family in love, the Carrolls, along with a host of nieces, nephews. Funeral Service will be held on March 21, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Crawford Road, Rock Hill, SC. Viewing at 12:00 followed by Service at 1:00 pm. Interment will be immediately following at the St. Mary Memrial Garden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support her children's continuing education and art supply donations will be collected for Transitions Hospice House.

