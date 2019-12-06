Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dawn Stewart. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dawn Bailey Stewart ROCK HILL, SC - It is with deepest sorrow, we unexpectedly lost a beautiful bright light, Dawn Bailey Stewart, 59. She passed peacefully in her Rock Hill home Monday, December 2, 2019. Dawn was born in Danville, VA to Kitty Neal Bailey on June 22, 1960. She graduated from Northwestern High School, Class of 1978. She was a dedicated employee of 20 years at Rock Hill Eye Center, a member of First Baptist Church of York and loved her family and friends dearly. Dawn made an impact in many lives and will be truly missed. She is survived by her mother, Kitty along with her beloved husband, Leslie G. Stewart; three daughters: Kimberly, Krystal and Meghan; five grandchildren, Kharman, Amaya, Kameron, Jerimiah and Ansleigh; sister-in-law, Rena; brother and sister-in-law, Layne and Nicole; nephew Ryan; favorite aunt and cousin, Marilyn and Angie. Dawn joins her brother, Steve; sister, Suzanne in heaven along with many more. There will be a private memorial for family on the banks of Lake Wylie. The family would like to invite friends to Winthrop Lakes in Rock Hill, SC for a candlelight vigil Sunday, December 8, 2019, at 5pm. Those who wish to remember Dawn in a special way may make donations in her memory to The National Fibromyalgia Association, 501(c)3.

Dawn Bailey Stewart ROCK HILL, SC - It is with deepest sorrow, we unexpectedly lost a beautiful bright light, Dawn Bailey Stewart, 59. She passed peacefully in her Rock Hill home Monday, December 2, 2019. Dawn was born in Danville, VA to Kitty Neal Bailey on June 22, 1960. She graduated from Northwestern High School, Class of 1978. She was a dedicated employee of 20 years at Rock Hill Eye Center, a member of First Baptist Church of York and loved her family and friends dearly. Dawn made an impact in many lives and will be truly missed. She is survived by her mother, Kitty along with her beloved husband, Leslie G. Stewart; three daughters: Kimberly, Krystal and Meghan; five grandchildren, Kharman, Amaya, Kameron, Jerimiah and Ansleigh; sister-in-law, Rena; brother and sister-in-law, Layne and Nicole; nephew Ryan; favorite aunt and cousin, Marilyn and Angie. Dawn joins her brother, Steve; sister, Suzanne in heaven along with many more. There will be a private memorial for family on the banks of Lake Wylie. The family would like to invite friends to Winthrop Lakes in Rock Hill, SC for a candlelight vigil Sunday, December 8, 2019, at 5pm. Those who wish to remember Dawn in a special way may make donations in her memory to The National Fibromyalgia Association, 501(c)3. Published in The Herald on Dec. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close