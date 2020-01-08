Funeral services for Dawn Shugerts Vaughn, 60, of Rock Hill, SC will be held at one o'clock p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston, SC with the Reverend Aron Winn officiating; burial will follow in the Springfield Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday. Dawn was cared for by her sister, Crystal English and her family, of Brunson, for the past year. Dawn passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.
Born in Charleston, SC, she was a daughter of the late George Russell Shugerts and Emma Smoak Shugerts.
Survivors include two daughters Amanda McConnell, Christi (Rolland) Galloway; 6 grandchildren Jessica (Je'Christopher) Bowler, Lucas McConnell, Jamison McConnell, Liliana Galloway, Addison Galloway and Oakley Galloway; 2 great grandchildren Leilani Bowler, Je'Christopher Bowler, Jr. all of Rock Hill, SC; a sister Crystal (Bill) English of Brunson and a brother Gregory A. (Martha) Shugerts of Blackville.
She is also survived by 2 special nieces, Nikki Williams-Allen and Kathy Kinard of Brunson and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert J., Jerry Wayne and Terry Ryan Shugerts.
Published in The Herald on Jan. 8, 2020