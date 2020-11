Or Copy this URL to Share

Debbie Agurs

November 22, 2020

Rock Hill, South Carolina - Mrs. Debbie Yvonne Agurs, 57, of 312 Workman St. passed away on Sun., Nov. 22, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.

Visitation will be held Tues., Dec. 1, 2020 from 12 noon until 2:00pm. Funeral Services will begin at 2:00pm. All services will be held at Parker Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Harmony United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Parker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.





