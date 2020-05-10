Debbie Brown
August 18, 1953 - May 6, 2020
Debbie Brown, 66, of Lipan, Texas, died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in Fort Worth.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery in Lipan, Texas. Visitation will be held 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, May 8th at Stephenville Funeral Home in Stephenville, Texas
Debbie was born on August 18, 1953, in Paducah, Kentucky, to the late George Robert and Katherine Scott Collins. She married Luther 'Luke' Brown on June 23, 1973 in Rock Hill, South Carolina, a loving wife of 46 years. She spent every day with her best friend, her husband, Luke. A loving wife, mother, and MawMaw she lived for her family. Debbie loved cooking, family time, and time spent on the beach. She loved her two Boston terriers, Abby and Angel.
Debbie is survived by her husband, Luke; sons, Luke and Lacy Brown of Lipan, Jay and Andrea Brown of North Carolina, and Cody and Kyndra Brown of Dublin; grandchildren, Libby, Carson, and Mindy Jae; sister, Kathy Miller of Rock Hill, South Carolina; and sister-in-law, Pat Collins of Naples, Florida.
The Brown family wishes expressions of sympathy be made in the form of donations to the Timber Ridge Church, P. O. Box 2574, Stephenville, Texas 76401.
