Deborah Elaine Buchanan, 68, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 in Fort Mill, SC.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church,1519 Steel Hill Road, Van Wyck, SC with Reverend Ricky Cope officiating. Burial will be on her wedding anniversary with her husband, Brian in Fowler, Kansas. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until 3:30 pm on Saturday, September 5, 2020 following the service at the church.
Born in Montezuma, KS, Mrs. Buchanan was the daughter of the late Rolla Miller and the late Marjorie Marrs Miller. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Brian Lee Buchanan. She was the owner of H&R Block franchises in Fort Mill, Indian Land, Tega Cay, Lake Wylie, Clover and York, SC. When she wasn't at the tax office, she enjoyed working with her sewing machines. She was a member of Meade Methodist Church, Meade, Kansas.
Mrs. Buchanan is survived by her two daughters, Bevin Vinton of Rock Hill, Crispin Rae (Michael) Metcalf of Lancaster, SC; her brother, Mark (Ruth) Miller of Meade, KS; her grandchildren, Issac (Heather) Walrath of York, SC, Joshua Metcalf of Lancaster, SC, Barbara Stricker of Columbia, SC, Deborah Buchanan, Michelle (Austin)Holland, Amber Stricker, Shelbie Metcalf all of Lancaster, SC; her four great-grandkids, Bryson, James, Ariane, Caleb; her nephew, Jason (Karrie) Miller and their kids of Meade, KS.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Buchanan's name to South State Bank, 817 Dave Gibson Blvd., Fort Mill, SC 29708.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
