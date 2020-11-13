1/
Deborah Faye Evans
1953 - 2020
Deborah Faye Evans
October 25, 1953 - November 10, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - Deborah Faye "Debbie" Evans, 67, of Rock Hill, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church. Ms. Evans was preceded in death by her parents, James L. Evans, Sr. and Carol Blackmon Evans. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Carolyn Bailey and wonderful son-in-law, Rev. Jackie Bailey; the bestest granddaughter in the whole wide world, Neelie Bailey; a sister, Cathy Winn (Rick); 3 brothers, Jimmy Evans, Kenny Evans (Cindy) and Glen Evans (Marsha); along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at 4:00 PM at Providence Baptist Church, 1947 Old Friendship Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730. Visitation will be held before the service at 3:00 PM at the church and other times at the home of her sister, Cathy Winn. Online condolences may be made at www.whitesellfuneralhome.net.


Published in The Herald on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Providence Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Whitesell Funeral Home - Rock Hill
975 Riverview Road
Rock Hill, SC 29730
803-980-7444
