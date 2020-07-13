1/1
Deborah "Debbie" (Quillen) Kirkendoll
1955 - 2020
Deborah "Debbie" Quillen Kirkendoll, 65, of York, SC, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Hillcrest Baptist Church with Reverend Brad Vassey and Reverend Dusty Brackett officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM at the church before the funeral service.

Debbie was born on March 14, 1955, in Cleveland, OH. She was retired from York School District One, where she was a cafeteria manager. She is the daughter of the late Patricia Brooks Bowen. She is survived by her daughter, Peggy Kirkendoll, sons, Jerry Kirkendoll, Chris Kirkendoll (Teresa), brother, Robert Quillen, sister, Lora Maree, grandchildren, Matthew and Bobby "BJ" Hardin, Jessica Eddington (Josh), Kyle, Kaitlyn, and Katrina Kirkendoll, and great grandchildren, Wesley, Samuel, and Isabella.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Kirkendoll family.

Published in The Herald on Jul. 13, 2020.
