Mrs. Deborah Allen Pruitt, 69, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Asheville NC.
The funeral will be held 4:00 PM Friday, October 11, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
Born in Rock Hill, wife to Preston Pruitt, the daughter of Robert Leslie Allen and Ethel Geraldine Mullis Allen of Rock Hill, SC. She is preceded in death by her son, Jason Palmer.
A graduate of Winthrop College in 1983, Masters in 1987, she taught school in Rock Hill schools and Pickens County schools.
A Daughter, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Guardian ad Litem in Transylvania County, NC. Serving the needs of children was her purpose. As an Artist she found inspiration in her family and her mountain she called home and loved with all her heart.
Survivors include her husband, her parents, daughter, Wendy Palmer Caughey (Jeff) of Cedar Mountain, NC; son, Tommy Palmer (Shelly) of Rock Hill; brothers, Buzzy Allen (Karen) and Kelly Allen (Christie) all of Rock Hill; grandchildren, Amber Edmonds, Brett Bess, Michael Dunn, Scott Palmer, and Bryson Bess; great grandchildren, Lee Helms III, Rylee and Aubree Edmonds, Devin Cusak, Braelyn Clenendin, and Brantley Bess.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made in Mrs. Pruitt's name to the .
Published in The Herald on Oct. 8, 2019