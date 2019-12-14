Deborah Kay Worthy, 64, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Rock Hill.
The family will receive friends starting at 2:00 PM Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Rawlinson Road Baptist Church 1024 Rawlinson Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Born in Rock Hill, Deborah was preceded in death by her parents, Buford James Worthy and Margaret Irby Worthy and her sister, Nancy White.
Survivors include her sisters, Sheila Fairfax, Ann Philbeck; her brother, Jimmy Worthy and his wife Vicky, all of Rock Hill.
Memorials may be made to Rawlinson Road Baptist Church.
Published in The Herald on Dec. 14, 2019