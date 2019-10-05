Ms. Debra Carter passed on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 1322 Bryson Creek Drive, McConnells, SC . Funeral services will be held 2:00pm Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Christian Home Baptist Church, 669 Charity Rd. Chester, South Carolina. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Viewing will be Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Chris King Memorial Chapel 121 Mobley Street, Chester, South Carolina. She will lie in state on Sunday from 1:00pm until the hour of service. Funeral services are entrusted to Christopher King's Funeral Home Chester, SC.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 5, 2019