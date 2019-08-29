Mrs. Debra Gainey Sweatt, 64, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 in Rock Hill.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM with a memorial service starting at 2:00 PM Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Woodhaven Baptist Church, with Pastor Kenny Vinson officiating.
Born in Lancaster County, SC, Mrs. Sweatt was preceded in death by her parents, James and Bennie Mae Clark Gainey and her brother, Crawford Gainey. She was retired from Assure Insurance and 1st Payne Glass.
Survivors include her husband, W. Keith Sweatt; sons, Phillip Wayne Jones (Heather) of Easley, SC and Anthony Sweatt of the home; daughters, Kim Jones of the home, and Cristina Sweatt of York, SC; brother, Anthony Gainey (Wanda) of Lancaster; nine grandchildren, four great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.
Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel is serving the family. Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 29, 2019