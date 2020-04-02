Mrs. Teresa "Dee Dee" Hall Branch, 56, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at her home.
Services will be private.
Born in Easley, SC, Mrs. Branch was the daughter of Jerry Richard Hall and Charlene Hester Hall of Easley. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Rhonda Hartsoe. She was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and enjoyed painting and music.
Surviving are her husband of 37 years, Kenneth Little Branch, Sr.; three children, Kenneth Little Branch, Jr. and Rebecca (Damien) Deese of McConnells, SC and Jerry Seth (Reizda) Branch of North Charleston, SC; seven grandchildren; three sisters, Connie Sherril, Patricia Drinnen and Jeannie Hall; and her brother, Keith Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Branch's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 2, 2020