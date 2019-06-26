Mr. Delbert Rudolph Cranford, age 90, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at his home. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Riverview Presbyterian Church with Rev. Allen Wolfe officiating. Burial will follow at Unity Cemetery.
Born in Pineville, N.C., Mr. Cranford was a son of the late Andrew Jackson Cranford and Frances Carter Cranford. During the Korean War, Mr. Cranford proudly served his nation in the U.S. Army. He worked for Carolina Foods for over 25 years where he had been a route salesman. Following his retirement, he drove cars for USave Auto Sales and enjoyed gardening. In 2011, he lost his wife Betty Lou Smith Cranford.
He is survived by his daughters, Debbie Moore (David) of Fort Mill, Cathy Jordan (Mike) of Charlotte, Donna Williams (d. Andy) of Indian Land, Dougie Ward (David) of Fort Mill, and Becky Kimbrell (Jeff), of Fort Mill; his brother, Harvey Cranford of Indian Land; grandchildren Michael Jordan, Courtney Jordan, Marty Ward, Jennifer Farrey, Andrew Williams, Matt Williams, Hannah Spivey, Jake Kimbrell, and Alex Kimbrell; and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Delbert was preceded in death by six brothers and four sisters.
Masonic Rates will be held at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Riverview Presbyterian Church. Visitation will follow from 6 until 8 p.m. and at other time at his home.
Memorials may be made to Riverview Presbyterian Church, 124 N. Sutton Rd., Fort Mill, SC 29708.
Published in The Herald on June 26, 2019