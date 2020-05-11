Mrs. Della Faye Totherow, 82, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road.
Born in Piedmont, SC, Mrs. Totherow was the daughter of the late Eugene Garrett and the late Clara Davis Garrett. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Jonathan, four brothers and one sister. She worked with J.P. Stevens and was retired from Celanese. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and her grandchildren were her heart. She enjoyed reading her bible and walking with God and traveling with her family. She attended Unity at Calvary Church of God.
Surviving are her husband of 64 years, Charles Totherow; her daughter, Rhonda (Jim) Driskell of Clover; her sons, Scott (Dee) Totherow of Rock Hill and Tim (Pamela) Totherow of Belmont, NC; her sisters, Geraldine Hoover and Betty Stevenson, both of Rock Hill; her grandchildren, Michael, Joshua, Lora, Savannah (D.J.), Justin (Brianna), Ben, Caleb and Aaron; and seven great-grandchildren, Ziva, Izabella, Olivia, Carly, Natalie, Lincoln and Lawson.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 pm-8:30 pm on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Totherow's name to Unity at Calvary Church of God, 550 Hollis Lakes Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on May 11, 2020