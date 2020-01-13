Delores Caldwell YORK, SC - Delores Caldwell 77, peacefully transitioned on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at White Oak Manor in York, SC surrounded by family. She was born to the late Clyde Caldwell and Mary Jones Caldwell on January 19, 1942 in Charlotte, NC. She was preceded in death by brother Detroit Jones, Sister Claudine Caldwell Smith and Grandmother Mrs. Cora Caldwell. Left to cherish her legacy are Sons: Tony Partlow, Marvin Caldwell, James Caldwell, Danny Caldwell and Douglas Caldwell. Viewing will be held Monday at House of Rosadale Home of Funerals from 5-8:30 pm. Tuesday's Visitation begins at 1:30pm at Center Baptist Church 3301 S New Hope Rd. Gastonia, NC. Services will follow directly after at 2pm.
Published in The Herald on Jan. 13, 2020