Delores Deas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Delores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ms. Delores Rene Deas, 58, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Rock Hill.

A memorial graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Friday, June 19, 2020 at Forest Hills Cemetery in Rock Hill, with Pastor Ronnie Aiton officiating.

Born in Rock Hill, Ms. Deas was preceded in death by her father, Marvin Frank Deas, Sr. and her step father, Ervin Carpenter.

She is survived by her sons, Steven Harris (Kimberly) of Sharon, SC and Jamie Gottlieb of Rock Hill; daughter, Kristen Rash (Kary) of Rock Hill; grandchildren, Tyler Jackson and Lela Rash; her mother, Brenda Mason Carpenter; brother, Marty Deas of Sharon, SC; step brothers, Mark Carpenter of Rock Hill, and Paul Carpenter of Virginia; her fiance, Jeff Sisk of Rock Hill.

Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is serving the family.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved