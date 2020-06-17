Delores Deas

Ms. Delores Rene Deas, 58, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Rock Hill.
A memorial graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Friday, June 19, 2020 at Forest Hills Cemetery in Rock Hill, with Pastor Ronnie Aiton officiating.
Born in Rock Hill, Ms. Deas was preceded in death by her father, Marvin Frank Deas, Sr. and her step father, Ervin Carpenter.
She is survived by her sons, Steven Harris (Kimberly) of Sharon, SC and Jamie Gottlieb of Rock Hill; daughter, Kristen Rash (Kary) of Rock Hill; grandchildren, Tyler Jackson and Lela Rash; her mother, Brenda Mason Carpenter; brother, Marty Deas of Sharon, SC; step brothers, Mark Carpenter of Rock Hill, and Paul Carpenter of Virginia; her fiance, Jeff Sisk of Rock Hill.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is serving the family.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneralhome.net
A memorial graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Friday, June 19, 2020 at Forest Hills Cemetery in Rock Hill, with Pastor Ronnie Aiton officiating.
Born in Rock Hill, Ms. Deas was preceded in death by her father, Marvin Frank Deas, Sr. and her step father, Ervin Carpenter.
She is survived by her sons, Steven Harris (Kimberly) of Sharon, SC and Jamie Gottlieb of Rock Hill; daughter, Kristen Rash (Kary) of Rock Hill; grandchildren, Tyler Jackson and Lela Rash; her mother, Brenda Mason Carpenter; brother, Marty Deas of Sharon, SC; step brothers, Mark Carpenter of Rock Hill, and Paul Carpenter of Virginia; her fiance, Jeff Sisk of Rock Hill.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is serving the family.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneralhome.net
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Jun. 17, 2020.