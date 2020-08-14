1/1
Delores Womble
Delores Nema Womble MCCONNELLS, SC - Mrs. Delores Nema Womble of McConnells, SC died peacefully at age 69 on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Piedmont Medical Center. Born October 29, 1950, Mrs. Womble was the daughter of the late Theodore Henry Franklin and Lynette Franklin. She is survived by her husband of 52 years Wendell Ray Womble their 3 children Ray Womble (Brenda), Amanda Oates (Bryan), and Daniel Womble (Kimberly). Their 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Mrs. Womble had 1 brother Henry Franklin of McAndenville, NC, 3 sisters Christine Shaw of Mt. Holly, NC, Linda Sue Whisennand of Belmont, NC, and Lena Spivey of Holding Beach, NC. Memorials may be made to: Alzheimer's Association, 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.

Published in The Herald on Aug. 14, 2020.
