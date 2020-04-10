Denise Fields Mills, 56, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at her home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date.
Mrs. Mills was born April 13, 1963 to the late Frances Jacob Fields and the late Margaret Weaver Fields. She was a devoted loving, mother, grandmother, wife and friend. There will never be another as gentle, kind and caring as her. Her light will shine forever in our hearts. We are comforted in knowing she is with the Lord and her best friend, Terry Stover.
Mrs. Mills is survived by her husband, Brian Mills; her son, Joseph Terry; her beautiful granddaughter, Emma Terry; her sister, Deb Fields; her brother-in-law, Jim Howell.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Serenity Club of York County at 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill SC 29732.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 10, 2020