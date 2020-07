Or Copy this URL to Share

Mr. Dennis Emmerson 63, of 505 Lauriston Drive, Columbia, SC passed away on Sunday July 12, 2020 at his home. Funeral service will be held on Saturday July 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery Street, Chester, SC with Rev. Joe Lee officiating. Burial will be private. Viewing 2-6pm on Friday at the Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store