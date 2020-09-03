Mr. Dennis Roy Dowling, 71, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.
Mr. Dowling was born in Pontiac, MI, was the son of the late Clifford Dowling and the late Polly King Dowling. He owned his own plumbing business which he retired. He was a U. S. Army veteran serving in Vietnam and was awarded the Purple Heart. He was also a member of the American Legion Frank Roach Post 34. Mr. Dowling loved to ride his motorcycle, enjoyed looking at cars, and visiting his family.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 pm, Friday, September 4, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill. Military honors will be rendered to Mr. Dowling during the service. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home. The service will be live streaming at www.greenefuneralhome.net
Mr. Dowling is survived by his wife, Rosemary Wineman Dowling; his son, Patrick (Elizabeth) Dowling of Ozark, MO, Allen (Michelle) Ervin of Palmdale, CA, James (Mary) Ervin of Irmo, SC, Able Ervin of Los Angeles, CA; his daughters, Sonja (James) McClanahan of Appleton, WA; daughters-in-law, Catalina Ervin of New Orleans, LA, Rene Ervin of Los Angeles, CA; and his eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
