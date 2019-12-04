Mr. Felix Dennis Triplett, 74, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
The Celebration Of Life Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 Highway 160, Fort Mill, SC with Dr. Joanne C. Sizoo officiating. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
Born in Lenoir, NC, November, 19, 1945, Mr. Triplett was the son of the late Bryant Leonard Triplett and the late Viola Smith Triplett. Mr. Triplett was also preceded in death by his brother, Roby and five sisters, Geraldine, Rachel, Sylvia, Lois, and Shirley. He was retired from Fort Mill School District as Principal at Gold Hill Elementary and Springfield Elementary.
Mr. Triplett is survived by his wife, Karen Eades Triplett; Two Daughters, Kate Triplett of Atlanta, GA, and Becca Triplett of Fort Mill, SC; his brother, Ned Triplett (Tina) of Lenoir, NC and one sister, Betty Moore of Boone, NC; numerous extended family members.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Triplett's name to Habitat For Humanity of York County (on-line); , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959; Providence Care Hospice, 500 Lakeshore Parkway, Rock Hill, SC, 29730.
Published in The Herald on Dec. 4, 2019