Dennis Wells

July 18, 1948 - November 16, 2020

McConnells, South Carolina - Funeral services will be graveside on Friday, November 20th at 12 noon, Lakeview Memory Gardens in York, SC. A walk-thru will be held, Thursday, November 19th at Wright Funeral Home from 4 to 6 pm.





