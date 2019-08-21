Denver Clay Dent, 75, of Rock Hill passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Denver was born in Griffithsville, West Virginia to the late Joe Boyd Dent and Rose Mary Nelson Dent. He was a United States Air Force Veteran. Denver loved music, fishing, traveling and sports. He was a West Virginia Mountaineers fan and enjoyed watching all the games. Denver will be remembered most for the love he gave to his family.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother Charles Dent.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 57 years Jo Ann Dent of the home, daughter Sherri Dent Moxley of Rock Hill, son Jeffrey Dent and wife Kimberly of Rock Hill, grandchildren Danielle, Justin, Kris, Dylan and Hunter. Also surviving are his siblings Thomas Dent and wife Nadine of Lexington, KY, Doris Roberts and husband Bob of Hurricane, WV, Janet Kalinoski and husband Tom of Myrtle Beach, SC, Kay Kelly and husband Jim of Hurricane, WV., one great granddaughter Hunter Moxley and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home with the Rev. Michael Beeks officiating. Interment will follow at Rock Hill Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1:00-2:00 P.M. at Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home, Rock Hill.
Memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice 223 South Herlong Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 21, 2019