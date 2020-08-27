Derek Kyle Pittman, 55, of Grasonville, MD, passed away August 20, 2020 in Annapolis, MD. A graduate of Lakeside High School and The University of Central Arkansas, he was a proud member of the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. Derek loved playing the guitar and was the number 1 fan of the rock group KISS. He loved his home state of Arkansas and adopted state of Maryland. He had a great sense of humor, huge appetite for adventure, and never met a stranger in his life, no matter where his travels took him. Derek is survived by his partner and love, Katie Manthei, of Grasonville, MD; father, Don Pittman, of Toledo, Ohio; twin brother, Damon Pittman (Marian) of Atlanta, GA; sister Marilee Clemons (David) of Toledo, Ohio, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. His mother, Nelle Jonas Pittman, preceded him in death on July 1, 2020. Derek will be dearly missed by his many friends and his family. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date in Hot Springs, Arkansas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store