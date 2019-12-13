Mr. James Derek Vincent, 46, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, with Rev. Ronnie Roddey officiating.
Born in Rock Hill, Mr. Vincent was the husband of Michelle M. Vincent (Lee) and the son of James Franklin Vincent of Rock Hill and Janis Hunsucker Vincent of Rock Hill. He enjoyed fishing and riding his motorcycle. He loved his family and friends and was an amazing protector of those he loved. He never met a stranger and was always looking out for others. He was a simple man who enjoyed watching the sunsets over the bayou.
In addition to his parents, Derek is survived by his wife of 12 years, Michelle M. (Lee) Vincent; his step-daughters, Danielle Estes of Greenwood, SC and Nikki Baker of Michigan; his sister, Dawn (Andrew) Wood of Fort Polk, LA; his brother, Dewain Vincent of Rock Hill; three nephews, Keith Wood, Tyler Wood and Colton Wood; his grandchildren, Elijah James Baker and Samantha Ann Romig; two half-sisters, Angie Vincent and Brandie Vincent; and his maternal grandmother, Reba Munroe of Rock Hill, SC.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm-6:30 pm on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Vincent's name to Tunnels to Towers, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, New York 10306; or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Dec. 13, 2019