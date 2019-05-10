Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dessie (Sims) Elliott. View Sign Service Information Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home 700 Heckle Boulevard Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-329-4141 Send Flowers Obituary

Dessie Sims Elliott



Born October 12, 1921, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, May 9th.



Dessie was a devout Christian wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all she met.



A stay at home wife and mother her selflessness showed in all that she did. She will always be remembered for her homemade biscuits, lemon pies and her gracious giving of foot rubs to her grandchildren. Dessie was a master gardener who could grow anything, and she made homemade quilts with love for her children and grandchildren. She ended every conversation with "keep praying and I love you, love you, love you!".



Her children were taught the virtues of the scriptures. She arose early in the morning to read her bible and pray for each family member calling them by name.



Dessie was a charter member of Inspiration Baptist Church and continued to be active in the churches ministry by calling the Prayer Chain and being a faithful prayer warrior.



Her life was centered around her church family, her children and above all her God.



Dessie is survived by six children Judith Davenport (Charles), David Elliott (Nancy), Mary Ann Motz (Buddy), Patricia Wilson, John A. Elliott (and special friend Mana), Sheryl Brown (Jeff), and 10 Grandchildren, 15 Great-Grandchildren. A number of nieces and nephews.



Dessie was preceded in death by her husband of seventy-four years John, a son Billy, and son-in-law Eddie Wilson, sisters Doris, Irene, Marie and her Mother and Father.



There was never a missed birthday that was not acknowledged by a card and phone call that always ended with "I Love You".



Funeral Services for Dessie will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at Inspiration Baptist Church with the Rev. Roland Dry officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Park, Rock Hill.



The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 2:00-3:00 P.M. at Inspiration Baptist Church.



The family wishes to express our most sincere gratitude to Wanda Blackmon, Debra Cook, Misty Boone, Bethany Mattox and Hospice and Community Care for their Gentle and Loving care of our Mother for the last seven months. They became part of our family and Mother loved you all dearly.



Memorials may be made to Inspiration Baptist Church, 921 Comer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 or Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29732.



Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home and Cremation Center is proudly serving the Elliott family.



Online condolences may be registered at

