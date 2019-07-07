Mr. Dewey Leroy Atkins, 87, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 5, 2019, at his home.
Graveside services will be 2:00 pm Monday, July 8, 2019 at Unity Cemetery, Fort Mill with the Rev. David Savage officiating.
A native of Honea Path, SC, Mr. Atkins was a son of the late Albert Allen Atkin and Nettie Jane McCoy Atkins. Mr. Atkins was a career military man of 20 years serving in four branches of the military including the Army, Marines, Coast Guard and the Navy. He served in two wars the Korean War and Vietnam. He was a member of the Mount Gallant Church of God, Rock Hill, SC and he was also a member of the Hardee's Boys of Fort Mill, SC.
Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Evelyn Hope Atkins; a son, Gary O. Atkins (Leslie); a daughter, Julia Blaylock; a brother, Clyde Atkins (Gaye); three grandchildren, Grady Lee Blaylock, Ronald Grey Atkins, and Danielle Suzanne Atkins. He was preceded in death by four brothers.
In lieu of flowers memorial donation may be made to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675-8517 or online at woundedwarriorproject.org.
Whitesell Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in The Herald on July 7, 2019