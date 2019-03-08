Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane P. Jordon. View Sign

Diane Penn Jordan, 59, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill,



Visitation with family and friends will be Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 5:00 until 7 :00 pm at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.



Diane was born May 18, 1959 to Patricia Parnell Meier and the late Willard Meier in Mt. Vernon, Ohio. She was a graduate of Lakeland Senior High School Class of 1977. Diane was co-owner and agent of Senior Benefits Group of Rock Hill. She was a loving wife, daughter, sister and friend with a generous heart. Diane had an infectious laugh that no one will ever forget.



Diane is survived by her husband, Gregory Scott Jordan; her brothers, Doug Gates and his wife Joni of Redondo Beach, California and Lance Penn and his wife Melany of Lakeland, Florida.



Condolences may be made online at

2133 Ebenezer Road

Rock Hill , SC 29732

