Mrs Dianne Crane Glover of 520 Locust Street passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Carolinas ContinueCARE Hospital at Pineville. The funeral service will be 3pm Saturday at St. Matthew AME Zion Church. Interment will be at Rock Hill Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be 6-8pm Friday at Robinson Funeral Home. The Family will receive friends at the home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dianne Crane Glover.
Published in The Herald on Feb. 14, 2019