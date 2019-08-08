Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wolfe Funeral Home - Fort Mill 314 Spratt Street Fort Mill , SC 29715 (803)-547-7575 Memorial service 2:00 PM Belair United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Dianne Funderburke Faile, age 72, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Atrium Health in Pineville.



The family will receive friends at Riverview Presbyterian Church on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, at Belair United Methodist Church.



Born in Fort Mill, Dianne was a daughter of Gilbert and Sarah Catherine Wolfe Funderburke. She graduated from Fort Mill High School in 1965. Dianne worked at the Smart Shop on Main Street in Fort Mill, then went to work for Judy's and Benjamin's at the old Rock Hill Mall. She was also co-owner of Dizin's Interior Design. Mrs. Faile was a member of Belair United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening, flowers and birdwatching.



Surviving are her husband of 53 years, Michael Gene Faile; her son, David and his wife, Julie of Fort Mill; her daughter, Tammi Kimbrell and her husband, Eric of Rock Hill; her brothers, Ronnie Funderburke of Moorseville, NC, Wade Funderburke of Fort Mill; her sisters, Shirley Mauney of Fort Mill, Rita Osborne of Rock Hill, Betty Brakefield of York, Cathy Caston of Fort Mill; and five grandchildren Joshua, Rebeka, Ashley Faile and Hailey and Dori Kimbrell.



Dianne was preceded in death by her father, Gilbert Funderburke and her brother Earl Funderburke.



Memorials may be made to Cancer Treatment Centers of America - Atlanta, 600 Celebrate Life Parkway, Newnan, GA 30265.



Condolences:

Mrs. Dianne Funderburke Faile, age 72, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Atrium Health in Pineville.The family will receive friends at Riverview Presbyterian Church on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, at Belair United Methodist Church.Born in Fort Mill, Dianne was a daughter of Gilbert and Sarah Catherine Wolfe Funderburke. She graduated from Fort Mill High School in 1965. Dianne worked at the Smart Shop on Main Street in Fort Mill, then went to work for Judy's and Benjamin's at the old Rock Hill Mall. She was also co-owner of Dizin's Interior Design. Mrs. Faile was a member of Belair United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening, flowers and birdwatching.Surviving are her husband of 53 years, Michael Gene Faile; her son, David and his wife, Julie of Fort Mill; her daughter, Tammi Kimbrell and her husband, Eric of Rock Hill; her brothers, Ronnie Funderburke of Moorseville, NC, Wade Funderburke of Fort Mill; her sisters, Shirley Mauney of Fort Mill, Rita Osborne of Rock Hill, Betty Brakefield of York, Cathy Caston of Fort Mill; and five grandchildren Joshua, Rebeka, Ashley Faile and Hailey and Dori Kimbrell.Dianne was preceded in death by her father, Gilbert Funderburke and her brother Earl Funderburke.Memorials may be made to Cancer Treatment Centers of America - Atlanta, 600 Celebrate Life Parkway, Newnan, GA 30265.Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com Published in The Herald on Aug. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close