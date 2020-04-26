Mrs. Dianne V. Robinson, 50, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at her home.
A private graveside service will be held at Forest Hills Cemetery on Sunday, April 26, 2020.
Born in New Brunswick, NJ, Mrs. Robinson was the daughter of the late George Anthony Vicario and the late Alice Collins Vicario. She was a homemaker and enjoyed rose gardening, scrapbooking and reading.
Surviving are her husband of 14 years, Cory Robinson; two brothers, Chris Vicario and Ray Vicario; three sisters, Catherine Spera, Karen Kotsak and Jeanne Vicario; and her dog, Luke.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Robinson's name to a .
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Robinson family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 26, 2020