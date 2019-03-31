Dimples Edwards Gibson, of Fort Mill, South Carolina passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Autumn
Leaves in Fort Mill.
The funeral service to celebrate the life of Dimples will be conducted at 11:00 am, Tuesday, April 2, 2019
at the First Baptist Church Chapel of Fort Mill, officiated by Rev. Shannon Ford.
Dimples was born on March 20, 1934 in Pineville, North Carolina, a daughter of the late William H.
Gibson and Jennie Vee Edwards. She grew up in Fort Mill and graduated from Fort Mill High School. She
later married the late Jack H. Gibson had a son, Jack Edward Gibson. Dimples was a secretary with Leroy
Springs for over 30 years and then later employed with Royal Insurance in Charlotte, NC. She enjoyed
walking and was an avid reader. She loved the Lord and her church, First Baptist Church of Fort Mill
where she taught 2-year-old Sunday school for over 20 years. She enjoyed being a part of the
Celebrators Choir and loved her friends in her Sunday school class. She loved to travel and to serve on
mission trips. Dimples was very independent and helped those she loved the best she could and with all
she had.
Dimples was preceded in death by her two brothers, Bill Edwards of Rock Hill, SC and Hilary Edwards of
Springfield, VA; her three sisters, Leatha Ervin Bennett of Fort Mill, SC, Jennie Lance of Carlisle, SC and
Joy Hughes of Easley, SC.
She is survived by her son, whom she loved with all her heart, Jack Edward Gibson and wife, Dana
Merritt Gibson of Fort Mill; her 3 grandchildren, her pride and joy, Chad Gibson of Asheville, NC, Kacie
Gibson of Charlotte, NC and Jackson Gibson of Denver, CO.
The family of Dimples would like to thank her Sunday school class friends and family who supported and
helped her during her early stages of Alzheimer's when she was able to be at home. She would want us
to tell you how much she loved you and thanks for all you did for her.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Fort Mill, 121 Monroe White Street,
Fort Mill SC, 29715.
Palmetto Funeral Home is serving the family of Ms. Dimples.
Palmetto Funeral Home
2049 Carolina Place Drive
Fort Mill, SC 29708
803-802-7788
Published in The Herald on Mar. 31, 2019