Mrs. Dixie Patterson Cook, 91, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at her son's home in Rock Hill, SC.
Mrs. Cook was born in Sistersville, WV and the daughter of the late Clyde R. Patterson and the late Ida V. Smith Patterson. She was a member of Ebenezer ARP Church and the first state licensed dental hygienist and worked for several dentists in the Rock Hill area. She previously worked for the county court system in the old Ebenezer Township. Mrs. Cook loved gardening and reading books. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cook was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Jackson Cook, Jr.; her brothers, Robert Patterson, Allan Patterson, and Stanley Patterson.
A private memorial service will be schedule for October 21, 2019.
Mrs. Cook is survived her sons, Randolph Cook (Ellen) of Philipsburg, PA, Chandlar D. Cook (Debbie) of Corbin, KY, Craig Cook (Elizabeth) of Rock Hill; her brother, Gene Patterson (Janice) of Sistersville, WV; and her ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and fourteen great-great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be made at greenefuneralhome.net
Published in The Herald on Oct. 8, 2019