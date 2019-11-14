Mrs. Dolly Armstrong Douglas, 96, of Clover, SC, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at UNC Hospital, Chapel Hill, NC.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 at Bethany A.R.P. Church with the Rev. Benjamin Glasser officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour before the service at the Church.
Interment will be in the Church Cemetery.
Dolly was born in York County, SC to the late Robert James and Hattie Moses Armstrong. She was a member of Bethany A.R.P. Church, where she served as organist for eleven years, taught Sunday School and served as President of the Women of the Church. She was the widow of Marshall Douglas.
Survivors are her son Dr. Frederick G. Douglas and wife Rev. Minnie Sue of Chapel Hill, NC; daughter Kay D. Nivens and husband Keith of Clover, SC; grandchildren Rev. Mindy Douglas (Tim), Keisha N. Robinson (Allen), Elizabeth D. Blair (Dan), Brent Nivens (Kim), Jennie D. Bodkins (BJ), Maranatha Nivens; great grandchildren, Caleb, Hunter, & David Robinson, Tyler Adams, Amarillo, Dallas & Trevor Nivens, William & Anna Blair, and Noah Bodkins.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Roy N. Armstrong and James Junior Armstrong.
Memorials may be made to Bethany A.R.P. Church, 1400 N. Highway 161, Clover, SC 29710.
Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mrs. Douglas.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 14, 2019