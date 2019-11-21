Dominick E. Chirico (1940 - 2019)
Obituary
Dominick E. Chirico, Lt. Colonel (Retired, Ohio Air Guard), age 79, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings and one granddaughter. He is survived by his wife, Joan Wacek Chirico; four children; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Fort Mill, SC.

The full obituary and online condolences may be viewed at: www.palmettofh.com.

Published in The Herald on Nov. 21, 2019
