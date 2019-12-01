Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Don B. Lyles. View Sign Service Information Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park 2205 Williamsburg Drive Gastonia , NC 28054 (704)-867-6337 Visitation 12:00 PM First Baptist Church – Cherryville 301E. 1st Street Cherryville , NC View Map Celebration of Life 1:30 PM First Baptist Church – Cherryville 301E. 1st Street Cherryville , NC View Map Burial Following Services Garden of Prayer at Gaston Memorial Park Gastonia , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Don B. Lyles, 81, passed away at The Robin Johnson Hospice House on Thursday November 28, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Don was a Christian and a member of First Baptist Church of Cherryville for over 50 years. At First Baptist Don taught Sunday School and participated in church league softball as a player and as a coach. Don is the former owner and operator of College Building Supply in Dallas. Before that he was the plant manager of Howell Manufacturing and Burlington both in Cherryville. Don enjoyed golf and traveling. He has been going to Myrtle Beach for his full 81 years. His family remembers family reunions every Thanksgiving often hosting 60 - 90 people. Don will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.



Don was born in Lancaster, SC and is the son of the late Loma (Tolbert) and Frontus Lyles. His brother, Cecil "Miles" Lyles, preceded Don in death.



Left to carry on Don's legacy and to cherish his memory are his wife, and childhood sweetheart, Margo (Powell) Lyles. Don leaves behind four children: Tammy Eaker and husband Bob, Rick Lyles and wife Alison, Tracy Lyles and close friend Julie Hovis, and Robin Lyles and wife Ashley. Missing their grandfather are: Stacey Pendry and husband Brandon, Erica Denney and husband Tyler, Jordan Lyles and girlfriend Morgan Duncan, Cameron Lyles, Marty Eaker and wife Laura, Michelle Miller and husband Scott, Kimberely Hunter and husband Dallas, Chelsea Robson and fiance Yoav and Pamela Robson. Don leaves behind 10 great-grandchildren: Emerson Pendry, Tate Pendry, Brooks Denney, Ella Grace Lyles, Megan Wilson and husband Dustin, Kaitlyn Eaker, Alyson Eaker, Tobias Miller, Ava Miller and Quinn Hunter. Don leaves behind his brothers Martin "Junior" Lyles, Gary Lyles, David Lyles and "adopted" sister Carolyn Braswell. Also grieving the loss of Don are many cousins and other extended family members.



A celebration of Don's life will be held at 1:30 PM on Monday December 2, 2019 at First Baptist Church - Cherryville, 301E. 1st Street, Cherryville. The family will receive friends before the service beginning at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow the service in the Garden of Prayer at Gaston Memorial Park in Gastonia. Pastor Vince Hefner will offer words of encouragement and hope to family and friends that gather to remember Don.



In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Don's name to Gaston County Hospice/Robin Johnson Hospice House, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054 or First Baptist Church - Cherryville, 301 E. 1st Street, Cherryville, NC 28021 or The , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or .



Fond memories of Don and condolences for the family may be left at



The staff at Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to serve the Lyles family.

