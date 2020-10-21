Mr. Don F. Newport, 85, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 3:00 pm at the home of his son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Claire Newport, 822 Angel's Peak Drive, Rock Hill, SC 29732 with his sons Jeff and Tim officiating.
Mr. Newport was a native of Wheelwright, KY and the son of the late Adna Francis Newport and Elmeta Manning Newport. He was a member of Central Church of God. He was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching all sports and loved to play poker. He was employed for nearly 30 years in data processing management before retiring as a self-employed businessman.
Mr. Newport is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Marlene Head Newport of the home; his sons, Jeff Newport (Deborah) of Austin, TX and Tim Newport (Claire) of Rock Hill; his daughter, Susan Newport Collins of Rock Hill; two sisters, Norma Dickson of Atlanta, GA and Marilyn Hind (Tom); eight grandchildren, Andrew, Graham and Jordan Newport, Jennifer Collins Gilreath (Billy), Matt Collins, and Chloe, Olivia and Phoebe Newport; one great-grandson, Cohen Gilreath; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Newport's name to Fort Mill Church of God, 221 Academy Street, Fort Mill, SC 29715.
Condolences may be made to Newport's family at www.greenefuneralhome.net
