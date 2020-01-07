Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Don Howell. View Sign Service Information Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Highway 321 North York , SC 29745 (803)-684-1880 Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Franklin Howell, Don, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 4, 2020. He was born in Hickory Grove, SC to Joseph Henry Howell and Minnie Bratton Howell. He graduated from York High School and was a proud member of the York Green Dragons football team. He married Betsy Rockholt on July 15, 1956. He served in the National Guard and retired from General Tire. Don was a faithful member of Mount Holly United Methodist Church. He taught Sunday school and chaired/served on various committees throughout the church. He was most proud of chairing the COAP committee and establishing the Mount Holly Park which is named in his and his wife's honor. He was a dedicated gardener which he enjoyed most meeting and serving his loyal tomato and collard customers. He was a rosarian and nurtured over 300 rose bushes. He refereed high school football for nearly 30 years. He was the official clock operator for South Pointe Stallion football for 14 years. He was a loyal Clemson football fan. Throughout his life he was compassionate, devoted, and committed to his family and friends. He had a love for animals, whether it be his cows, dogs or his cats. Don enjoyed reading his Bible and Upper Room every day, faithfully preparing each day to serve his savior Jesus Christ.



He is survived by his loving wife, Betsy, of sixty-three years; two sons and two daughters in laws: Joe and Idella Howell of Edgemoor, SC, Jerry and Peggy Howell of Rock Hill, SC; and three grandchildren: Susan Howell of Asheville, NC; Jessica Howell of Fort Mill, SC; and Joey Howell of Live Oak, FL; his sister Ruby Burton of York, SC.



A memorial service will be held for Donald on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 3:00 pm at Mount Holly UMC in Rock Hill with visitation following. Entombment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Mount Holly UMC, 1996 Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730.



