Don Long
November 17, 2020
Lake Wylie, South Carolina - Donald G. Long, 83, passed away November 17, 2020 at his home in Lake Wylie, SC. He is survived by his wife, Peggy (Upchurch); daughters Karen Kuntz of Lancaster, Pa. (David, Grandchildren Jessica, Allison & Trey); Joanne Lee of Charlotte, NC. (Ken, Grandchildren Jake, Rosie & Anya); Stepson Nate Upchurch of Charlotte, NC (Andrea, Grandchildren Dewey, Ruby & Dagney).
He moved to Lake Wylie in 1989 and retired from IBM after 32 years. As Project Manager, Don worked closely with the banking industry throughout the 60s, 70s and 80s. He helped pioneer the development of the modern day credit card. He helped develop and introduce the first group of IBM automatic teller machines that evolved into the present-day ATM. He experimented with the early applications of many on-line banking innovations and traveled around the world making presentations to the banking industry.
A native of Youngstown, Ohio, he graduated from the University of Illinois, the alma mater of both his parents. After a brief stint with IBM, then serving in the Air Force, he attended Stanford University's School of Business, serving as President of his class.
Don's two passions were collecting and community service. His collections were diverse; from all things IBM to classic cars, cherry pitters, music recording devices, sports and political memorabilia. Once an interest caught his attention, he followed it with single-minded determination—from its evolution and changing intricacies, to its cultural significance.
He loved his community & served it well. From President of River Hills Community Association & Country Club to River Hills Community Church Trustee. In 2018, the Lake Wylie Chamber of Commerce honored him with its first ever Legacy Award for dedication and contributions to the community. In 2011, Governor Nikki Haley appointed him to Winthrop University's Board of Trustees where he served until 2019. He and Peggy loved to entertain, hosting family and friends at their home on Lake Wylie.
A celebration of his life will be held at the Community Church of Lake Wylie on Sunday, Dec. 6th at 1pm followed by a 2:30pm reception at the River Hills Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to the Community Church of Lake Wylie, 104 Hamilton's Ferry Rd., Lake Wylie, SC 29710, the River Hills-Lake Wylie Lions Foundation, P.O. Box 5016, Lake Wylie, SC 29710 or the Alzheimer's Foundation, 4600 Park Rd., Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209 (www.alz.org/northcarolina
). Online condolences may be made to www.mlfordsons.com
