Don M. Crawford
1951 - 2020
Don Michael Crawford, 68, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at his home.

Born in York, SC, Mr. Crawford was the son of the late William Henry Crawford and the late Oveda Fincher Crawford. Don was a US Army Veteran with five years of service. He graduated from the University of South Carolina with a bachelor's degree. Don worked as a Columbia South Carolina Police Officer and then a Lancaster South Carolina Police Officer before coming to and retiring from the City of Rock Hill Police Department with 16 years of service. After retirement he was a South Carolina State Constable as a top marksman qualifier. Don taught Concealed Weapons Classes after retiring and was a member of the bowling league. Don was deeply loved by his family and friends; he will be greatly missed.

Surviving are his wife, Debra Parker Crawford; four sons, David Gregory (Tammy) Crawford of Rock Hill, William Henry Crawford of Fort Mill, Daniel Gwathmey (Shay) Crawford of Tampa Bay, FL, Travis Michael Crawford of the home; his daughter, Dawn (John) Shealy of Great Falls, SC; his 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his sisters, Mary "Cheady" (Joel) Fenstermaker of Jefferson, SC and Tona Crawford of Seymour, IN; his many nephews, nieces, cousins and other family members. He was preceded in death by his brother Frank and four sisters, Betty, Dorothy, Lawana, and Patricia.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
