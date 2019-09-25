Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dona H. Burrell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dona H. Burrell, 64, of Wilmington, NC, passed away at her home on Monday, September 23, 2019, surrounded by her family.



She was born in Anderson County, SC, on August 4, 1955, daughter of the late William and Elizabeth Nimmons.



Dona devoted her life to her husband and raising her three daughters in Kinston, NC. She and Ron moved to Wilmington, NC, in 2005, where they established a warm, loving home for their children and spouses to bring their children.



Dona, affectionately known as "Nana", was as dedicated to her grandchildren as she was to her three girls. She shared her inner light with all she encountered and was loved by all.



Surviving are her husband, Ron Burrell; children, Cher and Joey Cannon, Dawn and Walt Rowland, and Kendra and Corey Wilson; grandchildren, Mackenzie Cannon, Luke Cannon, Eli Cannon, Harrison Rowland, Andrew Rowland; and two grand-dogs, Zoe and Caroline; siblings, Angela Stubbs, and Leana Nimmons; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Joe and Bonnie Hudson; as well as special aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Dona's requested celebration of life will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel, 4108 South College Road, Wilmington, NC, with the Rev. Margaret Hockett officiating.



A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, September 27, 2019, at Forest Hills Cemetery, 4290 Old York Road, Rock Hill, SC, officiated by Errett Marshburn.



The family will receive friends and family at Ron and Dona's home following the Thursday celebration of life.



In lieu of flowers, Dona requested donations be made to a .



Condolences may be shared with the family at



