Mr. Donald "Don" Anthony Chiofolo, 95, formerly of Rock Hill, passed away on February 5, 2019 in Florida.



Don attended MIT at Cambridge, MA; became a Mechanical Engineer and was a business owner in Rock Hill. Later in his life he worked for the City of Rock Hill. Don had moved to Florida in 2018 after living in North and South Carolina.



Those left to cherish his memory include his son Paul of FL, daughter Carla and her husband Dennis of Fl, son Richard of CA, two grandchildren Chris and Julie, two great grandchildren Max and Franco all of Boston, MA.



A service to Celebrate Don's Life will be held on Saturday March 16, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Chapel of Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home with the Pastor Ken Watson officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home, Rock Hill.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to honor his memory to the Winthrop Fund, Winthrop University 302 Tillman Hall, Rock Hill SC, 29733.



Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home is proudly serving the Chiofolo family.



