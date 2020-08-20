1/1
Donald C. Merideth
1932 - 2020
Donald Cornelious Merideth, 88, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at his home.

Born in Macomb, IL, March 4, 1932, Mr. Merideth was the son of the late Carl Cornelius Merideth and the late Hazel Marie Inman Merideth. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Dawn Merideth Francies and his son, Scott Jordan Merideth. Mr. Merideth was a US Army Veteran. He was retired from Iowa/Illinois Gas and Electric Corporation with 31years of service. He actively attended Friendship United Methodist Church.

Mr. Merideth is survived by his wife of 69 years, Betty Stern Merideth; his daughter, Robyn Kelly of Leonard, MI; his "daughter of Heart", Sheree Faulkenberry of Rock Hill; his granddaughter, Brittany Marie (fiance Dion Bean) Merideth of Cast City, MI; his brother, Ronald (Sharon) Merideth of East Moline, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in Mr. Donald Merideth's name to Friendship United Methodist Church, 1200 Neely Store Rd, Rock Hill, SC, 29730.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
