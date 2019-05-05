Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Calvin Ayers. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Donald Calvin Ayers, 85, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House.



Mr. Ayers was born in Rock Hill and the son of the late John Calvin Ayers and the late Jessie Funderburke. He was a member of First Baptist Church and was known as "The Church Candy Man." Mr. Ayers graduated from North Greenville Junior College and was retired from the U. S. Postal Service as a letter carrier. He served in the U. S. Air Force, a member of the American Legion Post 34 in Rock Hill, and the Corinthians Masonic Lodge 416. His passion was his grandchildren and gardening



Services for Mr. Ayers will be 2:00 PM, Monday, May 6, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, 481 Hood Center Drive, Reverends Jamie Burdette and Steve Hogg officiating. A private family graveside burial will be held Monday, May 6, 2019 at Forest Hills Cemetery with military honors. Mr. Ayers will receive Masonic Rites 5:30 PM, Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, prior to the visitation beginning at 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, and other times at the home of Terri and Chuck Hood, 4600 Pennington Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.



Mr. Ayers is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marian Harvey Ayers, his sons, E. Thomas Ayers (Kimberly) and Donald Timothy Ayers (Angie); his daughter, Terri Ayers Hood (Chuck), all of Rock Hill; his brother, Bob Ayers (Deborah) of Marion, NC; his grandchildren, Aaron Hood (Anna), Lisa Surratt (Justin), Donna Hood, Avery Ayers, Jacob Ayers, Josh Ayers (Heather), and Ashley Ayers; and his seven great-grandchildren.



Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 481 Hood Center Drive, Rock Hill, SC 29730.



