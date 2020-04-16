Donald Christopher McFadden

Service Information
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC
29706
(803)-385-2020
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
Obituary
Donald Christopher McFadden 51, of 356 City Ave. Lancaster SC, passed away on Sun. April 12, 2020 at MUSC in Lancaster SC. Funeral service will be held on Friday April 17, 2020 at 2:00pm at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester SC, with Rev. Vivian Boyd officiating. Burial will follow in Rehoboth AME Zion Church Cemetery. Viewing 2-5pm on Thursday at King's Funeral Home with limited of 10 people viewing at a time. The family will receive at 1040 Knotting Wood Dr., Lancaster, SC.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 16, 2020
