Donald Eugene Jackson, 81, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at his home.
Graveside service for Mr. Jackson will be Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Grandview Memorial Park, 620 South Cherry Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732. Visitation will be Friday, March 8, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:30 pm at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC.
Mr. Jackson was born December 29, 1937 to the late Blease Jackson and the late Nell Greene Jackson in Georgia. Mr. Jackson was a retired electrician from Feemster Electric, he was an avid golfer at Pinetuck Golf Course and loved to tend to his garden.
Mr. Jackson is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ruth Breakfield Jackson; his son, Donnie E. Jackson and his wife Gigi of Rock Hill; his beloved granddaughter, Corey Michelle Jackson; his sister's Dot Moss (Benny), Frances Dugan, Sue Devon, Pam Erwin (Earl), Glenda Blanch and Marie Childers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas, Gerald, Robert, and Eddie Jackson; two of his sister's, Jeanette Hubbard and Betty Sexton.
