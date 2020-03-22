Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald E. "Buddy" Pearson Jr.. View Sign Service Information Barron Funeral Home 133 Wylie Street Chester , SC 29706 (803)-385-2119 Send Flowers Obituary





Mr. Pearson was born July 18, 1944 in Chester, SC and was a son of the late Donald E. Pearson, Sr. and Porah Grant Pearson. He attended the schools of Chester County and was retired from Chester County as a maintenance supervisor. Buddy was a former captain and member of the Chester County Rescue Squad.



He is survived by four children, Wanda P. Kee (Jerry) of Great Falls, Rhonda "Squeakey" Ledbetter of Chester, Donnie Pearson (Meredith) of Chester and John Pearson (Sonya) of Chester; nine grandchildren, Taylor Brown, Joey Brown, Chuck Stuart, Marlee Ledbetter, Jessica Boyd, Will Pearson, Jonathan Pearson, Rebecca Gladden and Dalton Pearson; eight great grandchildren, Levi, Robbie, Quinton, Kabri, Bentley, Jace, Brason, Brennen and Breleigh; two sisters, Patsy McCrorey (Jimmy) and Joyce Hunter both of Chester; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Pearson was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Sara Robinson Pearson; one grandson, Drew Brown and two sisters, Donnis Fincher and Teresa Wishert.



Memorials may be made to Chester County Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 324, Chester, SC 29706.



Online condolences may be made to the family at

Mr. Donald Ervin "Buddy" Pearson, Jr., 75, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland in Columbia, SC. A service will be held at a later date and will be announced on the website of Barron Funeral Home. The family will receive friends anytime at the Pearson home.

